MANILA, Philippines – There will be no extension of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games even if Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) is expected to dump more rain in parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) said venue and game officials are ready as the the typhoon is likely to hit key competition hubs.

“A few days ago, I gave instructions to all the competition and venue managers to be ready with the contingency plan,” said Phisgoc chief operating officer Ramon Suzara.

“This has been placed a long time ago. There’s an operating policy for all the competition and venue managers in case there are typhoons.”

Several events set Tuesday, December 3 had already been postponed including sailing and canoeing in Subic, Zambales, skateboarding in Tagaytay, Cavite, and polo in Calatagan, Batangas.

Other games like beach volleyball and underwater hockey had made adjustments in their schedule.

“We have instructed some venues to put down the tents in advance. All competition managers, technical delegates are ready,” said Suzara

For sports like basketball and volleyball, Suzara said the competition will continue but fans will no longer be allowed to watch the games live if the weather worsens.

“There’s the teams, technical officials but without the viewing public. If it’s really strong, we’ll have to cancel or postpone,” he said.

In case of game postponement, an adjustment on the competition format will be made and the sporting events will resume once the weather clears.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said an extension of the SEA Games would mean rebooking of flights, hotels, and providing more meals to foreign delegates.

“I’m sure there’s an allotted budget for this (extension of SEA Games), but we won’t do that anymore,” Tolentino said.

Suzara said that Phisgoc’s priority is still the safety of the athletes and the public even as organizers try to reduce the number of cancelled events. – Rappler.com