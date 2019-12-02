SUBIC, Philippines – In another dominant show, the Philippine triathlon team ruled the mixed relay event just a day after sweeping the indivIdual races in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at Subic Bay Boardwalk in Zambales on Monday, December 2.

Triathlon king John Chicano and back-to-back champion Kim Mangrobang led the swim-bike-run race of the group event that also included national team members Fernando Casares and Claire Adorna.

Mangrobang, Casares, and Adorna competed in the 200-meter swim, 6.6-kilometer bike, and 1.8-kilometer run before Chicano closed it out in the 2K run. – with a report from Marga Deona/Rappler.com