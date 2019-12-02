MANILA, Philippines — Finally, the puzzle is complete.

Well-decorated Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz proved to be too good as she seized the gold, dominating the 2019 Southeast Asian Games field to add another medal to her collection.

The Olympics silver medalist Diaz topped the women's 55kg event after tallying 91 kilogram in the snatch and 120 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 211 kg on Monday, December 2, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

A SEA Games gold was the only missing puzzle piece for Diaz, and with the win, the Asian Games champion finally took claim of the biennial regional meet.

Mary Flor Diaz, Hidilyn's cousin, snatched a silver medal in the women's 45kg event on Monday. – Rappler.com