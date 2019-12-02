MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team starts its uphill climb in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games as it takes on Vietnam on Tuesday, December 3, at the refurbished PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Led by the veteran leadership of usual stalwarts Alyssa Valdez and Aby Maraño, the national team is set for a difficult debut against the Vietnamese led by 22-year-old sensation “T4” Tran Thi Thanh Thuy.

However, the Filipina side is also brimming with star upstarts like first-timer Eya Laure and UAAP champion Maddie Madayag, while Majoy Baron and Mylene Paat are also set to debut in the regional tournament.

With the national team riding a 14-year medal drought in the biennial meet, expectations are steadily growing for them to arrest the skid during the country’s hosting.

Will the Philippines start off its podium bid on a high note or will the visiting Vietnamese get a leg up on the road?

– Rappler.com