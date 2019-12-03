MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s volleyball team got its 2019 Southeast Asian Games campaign off to a rousing start with a straight-sets sweep of Cambodia, 29-27, 25-17, 25-17, last Monday, December 2.

Thanks to the expected dominant play of Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas, the national team bucked a slow start and ran roughshod on the Cambodians in the last two sets.

The defensive prowess of incoming UAAP sophomore Joshua Retamar also helped turn the tide in the Filipinos’ favor with 11 points on a staggering 6 of the team’s 17 blocks.

With a win now under their belt, the Filipino spikers head to their Wednesday, December 4 match against Vietnam carrying much-needed momentum.

However, the Vietnamese also have a chip on their shoulder after a sweeping loss against Indonesia. Clearly, they are out looking for revenge and the Filipinos are in their crosshairs.

Will the national team start a winning streak towards their gold medal dreams or will Vietnam score a breakthrough win at the Filipinos’ expense?

Follow Rappler's live updates below:

