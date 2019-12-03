CLARK, Pampanga – The Philippine women's beach volleyball team surrendered to table-topper Thailand in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games action on Tuesday, December 3, at the Subic Tennis Courts.

The pair of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons put up a fight against Thais Varapatsorn Radarong and Khanittha Hongpak in the opening set, but eventually fell into the mercy of the powerhouse squad, 26-24, 21-15.

Thais Tanarattha Udomchavee and Rumpair also swept the Philippine duo of Dzi Gervacio and Dji Rodriguez, 21-16, 21-14.

The Nationals, though, remain in medal contention as they tallied 5 points, while Indonesia has 6 markers and Thailand went undefeated for 12 points.

The Philippines is set to face Singapore in must-win matches in the preliminary round on Thursday, December 5. – Rappler.com