MANILA, Philippines — Despite competing with multiple injuries, a composed Agatha Wong secured another gold medal for the Philippines in the women's wushu taolu taijijian event in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, December 3, at the World Trade Center.

The 21-year-old Wong scored 9.65 in the final round to easily beat 8 other competitors in the event.

It's Wong's second gold medal in this year's biennial regional meet as she also defended her title in the women's taolu taijiquan on Sunday, December 1. — Rappler.com