CLARK, Pampanga – Phillippine arnis finished its 2019 Southeast Asian Games bid with a total of 14 gold medals on Tuesday, December 3, at the Angeles University Foundation.

The country added two more golds thanks to Crisamuel Delfin and Mary Allin Aldeguer as they swept the anyo open weapon non-traditional events on Tuesday.

Delfin edged out Vietnam's Van Huynh Ngo for gold as Cambodia's Sila Chhem and Myanmar's Yar Zar Tun settled for bronze.

In the women's side, Aldeguer, who admitted that it was a challenge for her to win the gold, beat Vietnam's Thi Hoai Trieu for the top spot while Myanmar's Naing L Sheilar Min and Cambodia's Soumala Eng copped a twin bronze finish.

"Sobrang naging emotional ako kasi mostly pag bagong competition, hindi ko agad nakukuha ['yung gold]. Pero sabi ko this time, first time ko lang sa SEA Games, gagawin ko po 'yung best ko para sa family ko, sa bansa and sa mga sumusuporta sa akin," said Aldeguer, who won the last gold for the team.

(I became so emotional because usually in a new competition, I don't really win the gold immediatley. But I told myself this time, it's my first time in the SEA Games, I'll do my best for my family, for the country and for those who have supported me.)

BREAKING! Mary Allin Aldeguer wins PH arnis’ 14th gold medal in the #SEAGames2019 women’s anyonopen weapon (non-traditional) event! | @beebeego09 https://t.co/tis092kzJO pic.twitter.com/ZYmMB3NBOb — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 3, 2019

The Philippines had aimed to close out its campaign on a high note but traditional anyo performers Mark David Puzon and Ryssa Jezzel Sanchez fell short of the gold.

Puzon lost the top spot to Vietnam's Duc Tri Do, while Sanchez suffered a heartbreak to Myanmar's Foo Eian Dray.

BREAKING: Mark David Puzon wins silver in the #SEAGames2019 arnis men’s anyo open weapon traditional event.



He loses the gold to Vietnam’s Duc Tri Do https://t.co/tis092kzJO | @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/d0kzNsjKgj — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 3, 2019

BREAKING: It’s also a silver for PH bet Ryssa Jezzel Sanchez in the #SEAGames2019 arnis women’s anyo open weapon traditional event.



Myanmar’s Eilan Dray Phoo wins the gold. https://t.co/tis092kzJO | @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/7wIh1Bsy6L — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) December 3, 2019

Despite failing to sweep all of Tuesday's events, Philippine arnis remains as the contingent's most bemedalled team as it wrapped up its campaign with 14 golds, 6 silvers and 2 bronzes for a total of 22 medals. – Rappler.com