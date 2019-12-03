CLARK, Pampanga – The Philippine wushu team closed out its 2019 Southeast Asian Games campaign on a high note as the sanda squad raked in 5 gold medals on Tuesday, December 3 at the World Trade Center in Manila.

Just a few hours after forms standout Agatha Wong delivered the team's second gold, the sanda team's golden performances pushed the total tally to 7 golds, 2 silvers and 2 bronze medals. (MEDAL TALLY: Philippine team at SEA Games 2019)

Divine Wally, the 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist, opened the floodgates with a dominant 2-0 win over Vietnam's Thi Chinh Nguyen in the women's 48kg event.

In the men's side, Jessie Aligaga (men's 48kg), Arnel Mandal (52kg), Francisco Solis (56kg) and Clemente Tabugara Jr (men's 65kg) clinched top finishes in their respective events.

Fred Padua, who made the finals in the men's 60kg event, fell to Vietnam's Bui Truong Giang, 2-0, and settled for the silver.

As the sanda events made a comeback in this edition of the regional biennial meet, it was able to fulfill the Philippine wushu team's goal of surpassing its 1 gold and 1 silver haul, both won by Wong, in 2017. – Rappler.com