MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo easily captured a second gold medal after ruling the floor exercise event of the men’s artistic gymnastics in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, December 3.

Yulo – whose routine in the same event secured him a historic gold in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship last October – topped the event with a score of 14.70 points.

The victory came two days after the 19-year-old Filipino gymnast bagged his first gold in the all-around event.

Thailand's Tikumporn Surintornta picked up a silver with a score of 13.833 points, while Zul Bahrin Mat Asri of Thailand settled for bronze with a 13.767 mark. – Rappler.com