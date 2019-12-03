MANILA, Philippines – After hauling two consecutive golds, Carlos Yulo missed the chance to claim the top spot this time and settled for a silver in the men’s artistic gymnastics pommel horse event of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, December 3.

Malaysia's Fu Jie Tan shattered Yulo’s bid for a seven-gold sweep after tallying a a score of 13.967, leaving Yulo in 2nd place with a 13.233 mark.

Earlier, Yulo – who captured the floor exercise crown in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship last October – easily captured his second gold medal in his pet event.

The 19-year-old Filipino star picked up his first gold in the regional meet two days ago when he ruled the all-around event. – Rappler.com