MANILA, Philippines – Decorated Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo added another medal to his collection as he bagged a silver in the men's artistic gymnastics still rings in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, December 3.

Vietnamese Nam Dang defended his title after tallying a total of 13.867, topping Yulo, who wound up tied with Indonesian bet Diwi Arifin with a score of 13.733.

But Yulo grabbed the silver over Arifin after the tiebreak, with the Filipino scoring higher on execution.

Earlier, the19-year-old world champion had fallen short of his bid for a seven-gold sweep after setlling for a silver in the pommel horse event.

Yulo kicked off his bid with a gold medal in the all-around event last Sunday, then ruled his signature floor exercise event Tuesday afternoon.

Hoping to add more to his haul, Yulo vies for more golds on Wednesday in the vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bars. – Rappler.com