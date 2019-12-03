MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team put up a good fight but Vietnam proved steadier in the deciding set to hack out a 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 15-8 decision in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, December 3.

Sill locked in a 6-all tie in the 5th set, the Filipinas got undone when the Vietnamese staged a game-sealing 7-1 run capped by back-to-back blocks on Alyssa Valdez to take a huge 13-7 lead.

Valdez then ended the match as her crosscourt hit sailed out for the 15-8 finish

The Filipinas, though, stunned the favored Vietnamese in the opening frame, 25-21, but the visitors came alive off the leadership of young star “T4” Thi Thanh Thuy Tran, escaping the 2nd set, 25-23, then taking the 3rd in convincing fashion, 25-19.

The Philippines, however, then started off strong in its comeback attempt at the 4th, netting a 10-4 edge off the lead by Jovelyn Gonzaga and Valdez.

Although Vietnam tied it up, 13-all, the Philippines eventually ran away in the 4th, 25-20.

Vietnam then cranked up the defense in the final frame, with 4 of their first 6 points coming off blocks.

The Philippines now heads to an even more difficult match on Thursday, December 5, against 11-time defending champion Thailand. – Rappler.com