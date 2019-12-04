MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine speed skating team went home empty-handed in the race events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the SM Megamall Skating Rink in Mandaluyong on Tuesday, December 3.

Medals turned out elusive for the Filipinos as they floundered in the women's and men's short track speed 500m and in the women's short track speed 3000m relay.

Kayla Gonzales clocked in 51.888 in her final heat in the women's 500m to land at 6th place, while her brother Marc recorded 44.326 in his last heat in the men's 500m to finish at 6th place as well.

The semifinals were split into two races of 4 skaters, with the top two advancing to the Final A for the medal round and the bottom two relegated to the Final B to determine the final placing.

Both 15-year-old Kayla and 17-year-old Marc wound up at the bottom two of their respective races and were not able to contend for a medal.

Still, Philippine team coach Chino Mulingtapang felt the team performed well, given that some saw action in the SEA Games for the first time.

"Even though we don't have the medals, we still competed and made the Philippines proud," he said.

Singapore's Cheyenne Goh (46.421) clinched the gold in women's 500m as Malaysia's Dionne Tan (47.594) and Arja Chong (47.657) settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

Thailand's Natthapat Kancharin (43.763), Indonesia's Steavanus Wihardja (44.604) and Thailand's Triphop Thongngam (51.810), meanwhile, ruled the men's 500m.

In the women's 3000m relay, the quartet of Gonzales, Anna Lourdes Cruz, Xsandrie Guimba, and Kathryn Magno finished at 4th place with a time of 5:26.058.

Malaysia reigned supreme in the women's 3000m relay with 4:53.235, while Indonesia (5:03.758) and Singapore (5:12.447) completed the podium.

The Philippines can still add to the two silver medals it won in free skating as the ice skating competitions wraps up with the men's and women's 1000m and the men's 3000m relay on Wednesday, December 4. – Rappler.com