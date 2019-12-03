CLARK, Pampanga – The Philippines kept the top spot on Day 3 of its hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday, December 3.

Although he missed the chance to sweep the artistic gymnastics events, world championship Carlos Yulo continued to dominate his signature floor exercises event and settled for silver in the pommel horse and still rings events.

Arnis remained as the top Philippine team with 14 gold medals, while wushu made a grand comeback as it closed out its last day of competition with 6 gold medals thanks to Agatha Wong and the sanda squad.

The last time the Philippines emerged as overall champion in wushu was in the 2005 SEA Games in Manila with 12 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In lawn bowls, the Philippines beat Brunei, 23-11, in the preliminaries of the triples women, while the men’s baseball team blanked Cambodia, 12-0, to remain unbeaten.

Kurash action ended Tuesday with the host finishing with a 1-2-4 tally. Estie Gay Liwanen provided the lone gold for the country in the -65 kg category.

In softball, the Blu Boys nipped Indonesia, 7-3, while the Blu Girls routed the Indons, 11-1.

Due to Typhoon Tisoy, 9 sports – shooting benchrest event, skateboarding, underwater hockey, polo, petanque, sepak takraw, canoe/kayak and traditional boat race, muay and surfing – were suspended on Tuesday. – Rappler.com