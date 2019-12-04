CLARK, Pampanga – It couldn't get any better for Kevin Pascua as the Philippine obstacle course race star bagged the inaugural gold and set the world, Asian and Southeast Asian records in the men's 100m x 10 event in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday, December 4 at Filinvest City, Alabang.

Pascua raced his way to record-breaking performances with a time of 29.92 seconds to dominate the event and close out the host team's golden haul.

Malaysia's Modh Redha Rozlan settled for silver, while Filipino teammate Mark Julius Rodelas bagged the bronze.

"This is a collective win. The team – athletes, coaches, officers and federation members – worked hard for this. We win as one," said Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation president Al Agra.

The mixed team assist team composed of Kyle Antolin, Kaizen dela Serna, Monolito Divina and Deanne Moncada opened the golden haul as they pulled away to clock 3 minutes and 48.35 seconds for the top finish.

Malaysia settled for the silver with a time of 4:29.28, while Indonesia won the bronze medal match (5:30.12).

The quartet of Diana Buhler, Jeffrey Reginio, Klymille Rodriguez and Nathaniel Sanchez narrowly edged out Malaysia as it timed 1:59.56 to win the gold in the mixed team relay 400m x 12 obstacle event.

Malaysia came in almost 2 seconds later at 2:01.68, while Indonesia (2:16.88) prevailed over Laos for the bronze.

The Philippines also dominated the individual events as Rochelle Suarez (47.02) and Milky Mae Tejada (49.14) packed a 1-2 punch in the women's 100m x 10 obstacle event.

After being included in one of the 56 sports to be contested in this edition of the regional biennial meet, the sport almost did not reach the minimum number of participants until Laos joined the pack.

Two more gold medals are at stake for the SEA Games obstacle course in the men's and women's individual 5k x 20 finals on Friday, December 6. – Rappler.com