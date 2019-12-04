CLARK, Pampanga – Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo admitted he was "shocked" to receive a direct message and a follow from artist Mark Bautista on Wednesday, December 4.

"I'm shocked. He messaged me and he followed me as well wtf?!," tweeted Yulo, who only made a Twitter account on December 3.

Okay I’m shocked

He messaged me and he followed me aswell wtf?! pic.twitter.com/R1fo6kkrfS — Carlos Edriel Yulo (@c_edrielzxs) December 4, 2019

Yulo clarified,though, that he tweeted the screenshots out of excitement as fans started shipping the two icons as Bautista came out as bisexual in 2018.

"It saddens me to see tweets about @iammarkbautista because of my tweet out of excitement. Kindness, message of encouragement and appreciation is not a sign of flirting. Let’s focus on #SeaGames2019 and winning as One," Yulo tweeted later.

It saddens me to see tweets about @iammarkbautista because of my tweet out of excitement. Kindness, message of encouragement and appreciation is not a sign of flirting. Let’s focus on #SeaGames2019 and winning as One. — Carlos Edriel Yulo (@c_edrielzxs) December 4, 2019

Fresh off bringing home the country's first world gymnastics gold, Yulo pocketed two golds and two silvers but hopes to pick up more in the remaining events. – Rappler.com