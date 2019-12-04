MANILA, Philippines – The euphoria from winning two wushu gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games quickly turned into sorrow for Indonesia's Edgar Marvelo.

Marvelo was in high spirits after clinching the top prize in the men's taolu daoshu/gunshu on Tuesday, December 3, but broke down in tears upon learning that his father died while he was competing.

His teammates kept the unfortunate news from Marvelo prior to his performance before revealing it after the 21-year-old secured the gold.

It was his second gold medal in the SEA Games after ruling the men's taolu duilian with teammates Harris Horatius and Seraf Naro Siregar.

Marvelo dedicated his victory to his late father.

"Two gold medals for Papa," Marvelo wrote on his Instagram account as caption to a photo of him biting on his medal while carrying the Indonesian flag.

View this post on Instagram 2 Gold Medals, for Papa A post shared by Edgar Xavier Marvelo (@edgarmarvelo) on Dec 2, 2019 at 8:44pm PST

Marvelo then returned home to Indonesia to attend his father's wake.

"Finally meeting my dad, he's wearing my medal now," he wrote on an Instagram story as he placed his two gold medals on his father's casket. – Rappler.com