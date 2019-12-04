MANILA, Philippines – Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo placed second yet again for a silver-medal finish in the men's vault event of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on December 4, Wednesday, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Yulo landed perfectly in his two attempts but it still wasn't enough to dismantle Indonesia's gold medalist Agus Prayoko, who scored a total of 14.734.

The 19-year-old world champion – who will compete in two more events – had a 14.700 mark.

Yulo claimed his third silver in the regional meet as also he settled for runner-up finishes in the still rings and pommel horse events after opening his campaign with golden performances in the all-around and floor exercise events. – Rappler.com