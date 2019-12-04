TAGAYTAY, Philippines – Filipina skateboarders Margielyn Didal and Christiana Means advanced to the final round of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games Women's Game of SKATE event after dominating separate foes on Wednesday, December 4 at Sigtuna Hall in Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Didal easily moved to the semifinals as the 2018 Asian Games champion outclassed 12-year-old Thawdar Shin Thant of Myanmar, while Means thrashed Singaporean Nur Farah Atika Abdullahb in the preliminary round.

"We're just like having fun," said Means. "This is like what we do and usually we do Game of SKATE with homies so it just feels natural."

Both Filipinas, though, had a rough start in the semis against their Indonesian opponents but managed to pull away late to forge an all-Filipino finals.

Aside from the huge support of the crowd in Tagaytay, Didal said she got a huge boost from her family, who watched her compete live for the first time.

"Nakakaexcite din po kasi first time nila manood, makapanood sa akin na magcocompete especially tayo yung host country sa SEA Games po," Didal said.

(It's very exciting because this is the first time that they watched me compete. It's very special, especially we're the host of the SEA Games.)

Didal and Means will clash for the top prize on Thursday, December 5.

"Suntukan na lang po para malaman," Didal said jokingly. "We're just having fun. No matter what, secure na po yung [silver] at gold ng Pinas."

(Let’s just fight it out. We're just having fun. No matter what, we’ve secured the silver and gold for the Philippines.)

Meanwhile, Filipino skateboarder Daniel Ledermann advanced to the semis of Men's Game of SKATE as he tripped Thailand's Suppapit Phetsuk in the preliminary round and Muhammad Feroze Abdul Rahman of Singapore in the quarterfinals.

Another Filipino skateboarder Jeffrey Gonzales, who came from an impressive win against Singapore's Juvi Kiedis in the prelims, fell short in the quarterfinals against 12-year-old Basral Hutomo from Indonesia.

The semifinals of men's Game of SKATE will also happen on Thursday. – Rappler.com