SUBIC, Philippines – The Philippines' muay thai team picked up a gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games for the waikru and mai muay competition on Wednesday, December 4.

Jaerome Calica and Joemar Gallaza of the men's team dominated the ceremonial Thai dance held at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center.

With a total score of 9.95, Calica and Gallaza beat teams from Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Malaysian's Hatem Rumjam and Mohamad Ismal won silver with 9.21 points, while Indonesia's Muhammad Sudriman and Lorens Walun settled for bronze with 8.84.

Vietnam’s Tang Quyen Nguyen sustained an injury, forcing him and his partner Tran Duy Nhat Nguyen to drop out of competition.

In the women’s waikru, Iredin Lipatan and Rusha Mae Bayacsan of the Philippines won silver, barely .2 points behind Thailand’s Thanawan Thongdum and Ruchira Wongshiwo, who bagged the gold with a score of 9.47.

Vietnam and Indonesia settled for bronze at 9.02 and 8.93, respectively. – Rappler.com