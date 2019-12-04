MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s volleyball team sustained its dominant run in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with a sweep of Vietnam, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12, at the PhilSports Arena on Wednesday, December 4.

With the win, the Filipinos clinched a semifinal berth with a 2-0 slate without yet dropping a set.

“Sobrang saya kasi alam ko ito ‘yung muling nakapasok yung Pilipinas sa Final Four kasi (last medal) pa natin is 1991,” said Philippine head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

“Sobrang tuwa na na-achieve namin ngayon na makapasok sa Final Four.”

(I’m really happy because the Philippines again made it to the Final Four because the last time we won a medal was in 1991. I’m really happy that we achieved making it to the Final Four.)

Bryan Bagunas led the rout with 22 points on 17 attacks and 3 aces while Marck Espejo tallied 13 markers and 13 excellent receptions.

Joshua Retamar – the team’s undoubted rising star who also shone in the Filipinos’ impressive opening win over Cambodia – did his thing once again and finished with 17 excellent sets and 3 blocks to boot.

After two tightly contested sets, the Philippines blew the game wide open after nabbing a 13-3 start in the 3rd frame thanks to the usual dominance of Espejo and Bagunas.

After a Vietnam service error followed by a Bagunas ace, Retamar practically sealed the deal with a timely block that stretched the Filipinos’ lead to 11, 14-3.

The Filipinos pulled ahead by as many as 21-9 off a John Vic De Guzman ace. – Rappler.com