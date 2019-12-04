MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo wrapped up his 2019 Southeast Asian Games with back-to-back silver medals in the men’s artistic gymnastics competition on Wednesday, December 4, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Yulo settled for a runner-up finish in the parallel bars, tallying 14.600 points behind the 14.800 points of Vietnam's Phuong Thanh Dinh.

For his final event, the 19-year-old world champion finished with 13.667 points in the horizontal bar and fell short behind another Vietnamese, Phuong Thanh Dinh, who scored 13.767.

The 4-foot-8 Yulo, who captured the floor exercise crown in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Germany last October, had hoped to sweep all 7 events in his SEA Games debut in front of his countrymen.

Yulo dominated early with back-to-back golds in the all-around and floor exercise events, then secured silver finishes in the still rings, pommel horse, and vault events.