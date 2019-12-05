TAGAYTAY, Philippines – Filipina skateboarding champion Margielyn Didal took home her first gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after ruling the women's Game of S.K.A.T.E on Thursday, December 5 at Sigtuna Hall in Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Didal displayed a flawless performance and edged fellow Filipina skateboarder Chirstiana Means in the tricks competition.

Thr 2018 Asian Games medalist came from a strong opening day as she ran past 12-year-old Thawdar Shin Thant from Myanmar in the preliminary round and Indonesia's Nyimas Cinta in the semifinals.

Means, who settled for silver, dropped Singapore's Nur Farah Atika Abdullah in the preliminaries and shrugged off a tough start against Kyandra Susanto to setup an all-Filipino finals.

Meanwhile, Cinta took the last spot on the podium after beating Susanto in the bronze medal match. – Rappler.com