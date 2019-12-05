TAGAYTAY, Philippines – Daniel Ledermann secured a Philippine sweep in the Game of S.K.A.T.E. event after nabbing a gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games skateboarding competition on Thursday, December 5 at Sigtuna Hall in Tagaytay International Convention Center.

Ledermann edged 12-year-old Indonesian Basral Hutomo in the men’s finals to secure the country’s second gold in the sport.

Earlier, Margielyn Didal ruled the women's side after edging fellow Filipina Christiana Means.

The Filipino skateboarder had a smooth run on Wednesday as he cruised past Suppapit Phetsukn of Thailand in the preliminary round and Muhammad Feroze Abdul Rahman of Singapore in the quarterfinals before beating Vietnam's Tien Son Nguyen in the semis.

Hutomo, on the other hand, eliminated Filipino skaterboarder Jeffrey Gonzales yesterday in the quarterfinals before winning an intense matchup against Thailand's Thawatchai Siangoueng in the semis.

Siangoueng, though, took the bronze medal as he easily topped Nguyen. – Rappler.com