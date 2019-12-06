CAPAS, Philippines– The Philippine women’s 4x200m freestyle relay team ended Day 2 of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games swimming competition with a bronze, while Luke Gebbie broke records twice on Thursday, December 5 at the New Clark City Aquatics Center here in Tarlac.

Swimming the anchor leg, Remedy Rule – the 2019 SEA Games women’s 200m butterfly silver medalist – faded down the stretch while Thai swimmer Natthanan Junkaragang pulled away.

The Pinay tankers, also composed of Nicole Oliva, Xiandi Chua and Jasmine Alkhaldi, settled for bronze with a time of 8 minutes and 15.46 seconds. in the field of 3 teams.

Singapore capped its dominant showing at the pool with a gold in 8:07.00, while Thailand copped silver in 8:11.88.

"We’re happy to get a medal, that’s to add more to the Philippine team," said veteran swimmer Alkhaldi.

Although the Philippines failed to garner a medal in the individual events, it wasn't a total washout for the day as Gebbie and Alkhaldi set Philippine marks.

After resetting the record in the preliminaries, Fil-Kiwi Gebbie did it again in the men's 50m butterfly finals with a time of 24.34 seconds that merited him a 5th place finish.

Gebbie erased Daniel Coakley's decade-old record of 24.71 seconds, just months after failing to beat it by just a fraction of a second in the Philippine National Swimming Championships last September.

Alkhaldi, on the other hand, wound up 4th place in the women's 50m backstroke in 29.79 seconds. But she earlier set a new record in the preliminaries with a time of 29.53 seconds.

"Di ako natuwa sa finals ko pero at least naka-Philippine record," saidd Alkhaldi, who surpassed Chloe Isleta's women's 50m backstroke record of 29.79 seconds set last June.

(I wasn't thrilled in the finals, but at least I was able to reset a Philippine record.) – Rappler.com