SUBIC, Philippines – The Philippine women's beach volleyball team nabbed the bronze medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after completing a sweep of Singapore in its last round-robin match on Friday, December 6 at the Subic Tennis Courts.

Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons got the Filipina beach spikers off to a hot start, carving out a decisive 21-17, 21-13 decision over Singaporeans Ishan Lao and Serene Ng.

"Ginawa namin lahat kasi last last day, last game and para sa Pilipinas," said Rondina.

(We gave our all because it's the last day, it's the last game and it's for the Philippines.)

The Philippine pair of Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez made it a double victory after overpowering Singapore's Eliza Chong and Gladys Lee, 21-18, 21-16.

Thailand's undefeated powerhouse team bagged the gold, while Indonesia copped the silver.

– Rappler.com