CAPAS, Phiippines – Christine Hallasgo scored a major upset against fellow Philippine bet Mary Joy Tabal to capture the 2019 Southeast Asian Games women's marathon crown on Friday, December 6, at the New Clark City Sports Complex here in Tarlac.

Hallasgo, a native of Malaybalay town in Bukidnon province, pulled away in the final stretch to edge Tabal, the country's marathon queen who had hoped for back-to-back golds after dominating the Games' 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Ruling right on her debut, Hallasgo conquered the 42-kilometer race in 2 hours, 56 minutes and 56 seconds.

The Cebuana Tabal, who fainted at the finish line, settled for a silver with a 2:58:49 clocking – a whopping 15 minutes off her personal best of 2:43:31

Tabal was stretchered off the tracks and quickly tended by medics after the race after finishing over 2 minutes behind Hallasgo, who only joined a full marathon last year.

In the men's side, Philippine bets Jerald Zabala (2:37:20) and Anthony Nerza (2:39:28) finished 5th and 6th, respectively.

Indonesian Prayogo Agus ruled the men's side with a time of 2:26:48, while Thailand's Namkhet Sanchai (2:27:18) and Malaysia's Mohamad Muhaizar (2:33:08) rounded out the podium finishers. – Rappler.com