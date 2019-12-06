MANILA, Philippines – Sandi Abahan and Mervin Guarte completed the Philippines' sweep of obstacle course racing in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The two lorded over the individual 5k x 20 obstacle category at the Filinvest City in Muntinlupa City on Friday, December 6, as the Philippines captured all 6 gold medals in the inaugural sport.

Abahan clocked 33:30 minutes in the race that had 20 obstacles throughout a five-kilometer course for the gold medal in the women's division.

She beat compatriot Glorien Merisco, who settled for silver with a time of 40:00.

It was also a 1-2 finish for the Philippines in the men's side as Mervin Guarte recorded 25:31 for the top spot, while Mohammad Sherwin Managil finished the race less than a minute after with 26:16.

Laos' Khamla Sorvimane (55:27) and Malaysia's Mohd Saddam Mohd Pittli clinched the bronze medal in the women's and men's action, respectively.

Two days ago, the Philippines raked in 4 gold medals in obstacle course racing as Kevin Pascua set a new world record in the men’s 100m x 10 obstacle event. – Rappler.com