CLARK, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan ruled the women's individual stroke play to win her first gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Friday, December 6, at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

Pagdanganan banked on her strong second-round performance and tallied 71 in the third round for a total of 7-under 216.

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist edged out Thailand's Kan Bunnabodee, who hit back-to-back bogeys down the stretch in the final round to settle for a 4-under 216.

"We knew that Bianca would be able to catch up in the closing holes as she's always proven to do when she's behind," said National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) secretary-general Bones Floro.

"We look forward to equally exciting battles during the last two days for the team match play competitions."

The Philippine women's golf team looks to bag another twin kill in the SEA Games as the team events will close out the tournament on Sunday, December 8. – Rappler.com