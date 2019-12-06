TAGAYTAY, Philippines – Filipina cyclist Jermyn Prado delivered the country's third cycling gold in the individual time trial (ITT) before copping a silver in the individual mass start of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Yet the the Pagbilao, Quezon native still apologized after she came up short of her double gold bid.

"Sobrang saya po pero pasensya po kung 'yun lang po 'yung kinaya ko,” said Prado.

(I’m very happy, but I’m sorry, that's all I can do.)

Prado topped the ITT event with a time of 44 minutes and 44.742 seconds on Thursday, December 5, besting Singaporean rider Yiwei Luo (44:48.518) and Thai Somrat Phetdarin (44:58.152).

The 26-year old biker, though, came so close to winning twin golds, losing only by milliseconds to Vietnamese cyclist Thi That Nguyen (3:23:57) in the individual mass start on Friday, December 6.

Prado settled for silver (3:23:57) as Indonesia’s Priatna Ayustina (3:25:02) rounded out the podium finishers

But Prado said it was a big achievement for her to grab two medals and go toe-to-toe with Nguyen in the final stretch of the race.

"Lakas po nung kalaban, isa po sya sa best sprinters ng Vietnam," said Prado. "Napakaswerte rin po na nakasama ko siya sa breakaway."

(She's good, one of the best sprinters in Vietnam. I'm lucky that I kept up with her in the breakaway.)

Meanwhile, 2015 SEA Games women's ITT gold medalist Marella Salamat wrapped up her lackluster campaign as she finished both road events at 7th place. – Rappler.com