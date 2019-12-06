MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fencers settled for two bronze medals at the start of the fencing team competition in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the World Trade Center on Friday, December 6.

The women's foil team and men's sabre team both succumbed to Vietnam in the semifinals – the first time in 4 days of the tournament that the Philippines fell short of reaching the championship round.

Composed of individual foil bronze medalist Samantha Catantan, Maxine Esteban, Wilhelmina Lozada, and Justine Gail Tinio, the women's foil team surrendered a 36-45 decision to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the men's team of individual sabre silver medalist CJ Concepcion, Donnie Arth Navarro, Eric Brando II, and Eunice Daniel Villanueva fell prey to eventual champion Vietnam in a score of 38-45.

The Philippines now has a 1-2-5 gold-silver-bronze tally with its lone gold medal coming from Jylyn Nicanor, who topped the women's individual sabre.

Four gold medals will be disputed in the team events for the next two days as the Philippines aims to add more to its haul. – Rappler.com