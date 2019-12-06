MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines men’s volleyball team absorbed its first loss in a heartbreaking sweep against Indonesia, 25-23, 32-30, 25-20, in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games men’s volleyball tournament at the PhilSports Arena on Friday, December 6.

With the loss, the Filipino spikers head into a semifinal match against defending champion Thailand as the unbeaten Indonesians cruise to the Final Four against depleted Myanmar.

After a rousing 11-6 start, the Indonesians rallied late in the 1st set and snatched it up, 25-23, thanks to a 6-1 run for the 20-17 lead.

Putu Randu then riled up the Filipino crowd after making a slit-throat gesture after taking a 5-4 lead and got promptly booed throughout the 2nd set.

Although the Filipinos were pushed to the ropes at set point, 22-24, the star duo of Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas managed to extend the game at 30-all.

However, the Indonesians ultimately prevailed, 32-30, after Bagunas got blocked on his last hit.

While the Filipinos managed to get a 15-10 advantage in a comeback attempt at the 3rd frame, they eventually lost steam and collapsed to a 15-5 finishing kick by the Indonesians. – Rappler.com