CLARK, Philippines – From fancied golfer Bianca Pagdanganan to unheralded runner Christine Hallasgo, rising Filipino stars make their mark in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Friday, December 6.

Without teen golfer Yukas Saso in the team, Pagdanganan, 22, ruled the women's individual event by beating a pair of Thai bets while Hallasgo stepped out of the shadows of celebrated teammate Mary Joy Tabal to top the women's marathon at the New Clark City Stadium.

Tabal, who suffered from dehydration in the event, managed to finish strong for the silver.

In judo, Mariya Takahashi gave the host another gold by winning the women's 70kg class.

The Fil-Japanese scored an ippon against his Thai opponent Surattana Thongsri at the 1:55 mark of the match to give the Filipino judokas their third gold in the biennial meet.

The three-gold romp by the 3 ladies in the Clark cluster of the meet had Team Philippines raising its medal tally.

Other golds for the day came from the obstacle course race, squash, and modern pentathlon. – Rappler.com