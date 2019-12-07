CLARK, Philippines – Kristina Knott made history right on her Southeast Asian Games debut as she set Philippine and SEA Games records in the women's 200m dash on Saturday, December 7 in New Clark City.

Knott clocked 23.07 seconds in the women's 200m preliminaries to eclipse Fil-Canadian Zion Corrales-Nelson's record of 23.16s – which was recognized by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Assocation (PATAFA) – set last April 25, 2019 in Sacramento.

PATAFA president Philip Juico confirmed that Knott broke Corrales-Nelson's eight-month record.

Corrales-Nelson was the first to shatter the Philippine athletics legend Lydia de Vega's 33-year-old record of 23.35 set in 1986 in California. She was also the first to erase the SEA Games mark of 23.30s that Thailand's Supavadee Kawpeag set in 2001.

"Zion’s time of 23.16 established in Sacramento on April 25, 2019 is recognized as Philippine record in the PATAFA website, but probably not updated in Wikipedia. New record as you obviously know is Kristina’s is 23.07s," said Juico in a text message to Rappler.

Knott improved her personal mark by more than a second as she tallied 24.42s in the 2019 SEA Games athletics test event held last October.

The Univeristy of Miami standout now leads the pack in bringing home another gold medal for Philippine athletics in the final on Saturday at 5:50 pm.

Christine Hallasgo opened the squad's golden haul with an upset win over teammate and Olympian Mary Joy Tabal in the women's marathon on Friday, December 6. – Rappler.com