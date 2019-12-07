TAGAYTAY, Philippines – Margielyn Didal lived up to expectations as the Asian champion wrapped up her 2019 Southeast Asian Games campaign with a double gold.

Didal picked up her second gold medal in women's street skateboarding after topping the field with a total of 12.7 points on Saturday, December 7 at Tagaytay Extreme Sports Complex.

It turned out to be another 1-2 finish for the Philippines as Didal’s teammate Christiana Means grabbed her second silver medal after finishing with 7.3 points among 6 competitors.

Didal and Means also pulled off a 1-2 finish in the women's Game of S.K.A.T.E last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Indonesian skateboarder Kyandra Susanto nabbed the bronze medal with a total of 4.0 points.

Didal delivered the the country’s third skateboarding gold as Daniel Ledermman also ruled the men’s Game of S.K.A.T.E. event last Thursday. – Rappler.com