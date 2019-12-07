MANILA, Philippines – At a young age, Daniela dela Pisa has already come full circle in her athletic journey.

At just 15 years old, the ovarian cancer survivor struck gold at the hoop category of rhythmic gymnastics at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Saturday, December 7 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Dela Pisa scored 17.750 in her routine, well above Malaysia's Amzan Izzah (16.500) and Kwan Amy Dict Weg (15.900) who nabbed silver and bronze, respectively.

The Palarong Pambansa product also added two bronzes to her impressive haul, both coming from the ball and clubs category of the event.

Dela Pisa was once diagnosed with ovarian cancer back when she was just 4 years old, putting a serious cloud of doubt on her athletic career. (READ: Cancer survivor becomes a bemedalled gymnast)

Thankfully, she overcame her disease with chemotherapy and resumed training under her mother Darlene, who was also a gymnast in her heyday.

Her entire family's dedication paid off, as Dela Pisa's gymnastic career got off to a great start after she won the Palarong Pambansa championship in the under-10 category of artistic gymnastics back in 2014.

She was also named the Most Outstanding Athlete in the National Milo Olympics in back-to-back years from 2013 to 2014, a precursor to her international success. – Rappler.com