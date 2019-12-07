CAPAS, Philippines – New Philippine athletics star Kristina Knott dashed to the women’s 200m gold after shattering the Southeast Asian record twice in one day in New Clark City, Tarlac on Saturday, December 7.

Knott clocked 23.01 seconds in the final to beat her own record, just hours after clocking 23.07 in the preliminaries to set new SEA Games and Philippine marks. (READ: New blood: Kristina Knott shatters PH, SEA Games records)

But even after the historic run, Knott revealed she was actually gunning to meet the Olympic qualifying standard time of 22.80s.

"I wasn’t focused on anybody else, I was trying to run against the clock, but it beat me," said a disappointed Knott.

Earlier in the preliminaries, the University of Miami standout eclipsed Zion Corrales-Nelson's eight-month old record of 23.16s that reset the decades-old SEA Games record of 23.30s held by Thailand's Supavadee Kawpeag. – Rappler.com