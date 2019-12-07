MANILA, Philippines – Two years after capturing his first Southeast Asian Games gold in sensational fashion, John Marvin failed to replicate the feat and wound up as the first Filipino boxer to crash out in the 2019 SEA Games.

Marvin lost by way of razor-thin split decision against Vietnamese Truong Dinh Hoang in the light heavyweight quarterfinals in a setback that “gutted” him.

But the towering pugilist admitted there were certain lapses in his plan of attack that could have been avoided.

“I'm gutted. I'm heartbroken that I didn't get the win. Of course, there were things that I should have done,” Marvin shared.

“My expectation was to get in there and win whether it took 10 seconds or 3 minutes, or 9. My intention was to win.”

Truong Dinh Hoang fought the perfect bout against Marvin as he pushed a merciless pace from bell to bell, methodically pummeling the hometown hero with power shots from both hands.

The Vietnamese slugger raced ahead in the 1st round after flooring Marvin with a well-timed counter overhand right, but the latter regained some steam in the succeeding rounds as he began to get his groove with long jabs and impactful hooks.

Marvin tried to fight fire with fire in the 3rd and final round to get the 5 judges’ favor, but it was still not enough to sway at least 3 of the scoring officials at ringside.

“This is boxing. You win some, and you lose some. I'm humble in victory as I am defeat,” said Marvin. “He was a better fighter. I didn't bring it. So you know, it is what it is."

The 26-year-old Marvin thought his gallant rally midway of the three-round encounter was sufficient to get his hand raised in triumph, but he believes that the knockdown in the opening salvo dashed away his hopes of entering the semifinal picture.

“The fight just didn't go my way. I thought I had it, but the knockdown set me back in the 1st round," said Marvin.

"I thought I was winning like from there forward, but the knockdown was what lost me the fight, I think personally."

“I can't really say too much more. What's happened is done. Now, he's won and has taken the victory," said the fighter from Newport, United Kingdom. "Good luck to him and to the rest of the athletes in the tournament.”

Marvin, though, promises to bounce back from the disappointing setback.

“This is boxing, you know, and who knows what the future might hold for me,” he said. “I might meet him (Truong Dinh Hoang) again. I’ll be back." – Rappler.com