MANILA, Philippines – The Indonesian women’s volleyball team stamped its class on winless Philippines, 22-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-14, for its first win in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, December 7.

The win ultimately served as a preview before both teams square off again for the bronze medal on Monday, December 9.

After an impressive start, the Filipina spikers looked well on their way to a commanding two-set lead after a 20-15 advantage in the 2nd, but the Indonesians managed to gain set point, 25-24, after a massive 11-4 run.

Through a heated sequence that involved a successful challenge, an Indonesian service error and a Ces Molina hit, the Philippines actually managed to eke out a 26-25 set point in response. However, the reigning SEA Games silver medalists still stole the set with a 3-0 blitz.

It was practically the same story in the 3rd frame as the Filipinas ran out to a 20-17 lead thanks to the stellar play of SEA Games first-timer Eya Laure. However, the team again gave up a 6-1 run as the Indonesians ran away with their second straight set.

The 4th frame was then practically a no-contest as Indonesia burst out to a 20-9 lead and never looked back. – Rappler.com