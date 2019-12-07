MANILA, Philippines – Taekwondo turned out to be another gold mine for the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games as its poomsae teams raked in 4 gold and 4 silver medals in the first day of competition.

The Philippines did not go empty-handed in all 8 events on Saturday, December 7, with Rodolfo Reyes Jr leading the gold rush after landing at the top podium spot in the two categories he competed in.

Reyes lorded over the men's individual recognized before teaming up with Mella brothers Dustin Jacob and Raphael Enrico as they reigned supreme in the men's team recognized.

It is the third straight SEA Games that the trio ruled the event and the fourth consecutive edition that the Mella siblings won the gold.

Reyes recorded 8.349 points to beat Thailand's Pattarapong Sengmueang (8.199), while his trio amassed 8.483 points to topple Vietnam (8.416).

Meanwhile, Jocel Lyn Ninobla captured the gold medal in the women's individual recognized by a whisker as she tallied 8.433 points, edging out Thailand's Ornawee Srisahakit (8.432).

In the freestyle category, Jeordan Dominguez dazzled the crowd at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in men's individual and earned a score of 7.433 for the gold.

Dominguez was the only jin to breach the seven-point mark as Vietnam's Ngoc Minh Hy Nguyen (6.999) settled for silver.

Falling short of the gold medal were the troika of Ninobla, Rinna Babanto, and Aidaine Krishia Laxa in the women's team recognized, and the duo of Babanto and Dustin Jacob Mella in the mixed pair recognized.

Janna Dominguez Oliva (women's individual freestyle) and the quintet of Oliva, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Marvin Mori, Patrick King Perez, and Darius Venerable (mixed team freestyle) also nailed silver.

Taekwondo action resumes on Sunday, December 7, at the same venue. – Rappler.com