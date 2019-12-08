MANILA, Philippines – Filipino tennister Ruben Gonzales may have fallen short of the coveted gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, but he went home arguably the biggest winner of the day.

Gonzales popped the big question to girlfriend Michele Bumgarner right after he received his silver medal in the awarding ceremonies at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Saturday, December 7.

Bumgarner, a racecar driver, accepted the proposal and sealed her engagement to Gonzales with a kiss.

"Still in such a shock. Can't believe I'm marrying my best friend and the absolute love of my life," Bumgarner said on Instagram.

It was a sweet consolation for Gonzales, who reached the finals of the men's doubles with Treat Huey but fell prey to compatriots Francis Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon in the all-Filipino match.