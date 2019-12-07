CLARK, Philippines – Philippine athletics stars EJ Obiena and Kristina Knott delivered as expected, winning the gold in the men’s pole vault and women’s 200-meter run of the 30th Southeast Asian Games Saturday night, December 7, before a delighted home crowd at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics-bound Obiena was just too dominant in pole vault action, clearing the bar at 5.45 meters to set a SEA Games record and capture his first gold in the biennial meet.

Knott was just as impressive, running her way to the gold with a new SEA Games record of 23.01 seconds, resetting the old mark of 23.07 she established just hours during the morning qualifying heats.

Daniela dela Pisa, a 15-year-old ovarian cancer survivor, proved that anything is possible as she bagged a gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoops category.

Meanwhile, the duo of Francis Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon secured Philippine tennis' first gold after outclassing compatriots Treat Huey and Ruben Gonzales in an all-Filipino men’s doubles final.

Taekwondo also had a solid showing as its poomsae team raked in 4 golds and 4 silvers on the first day of action.

At the Manila Hotel Tent, Chezka Centeno dominated Rubilen Amit, 7-3, in an all-Philippine title duel to capture the women’s 10-ball billiards gold medal. – Rappler.com