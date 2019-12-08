CLARK, Pampanga – The Philippine Blu Girls showed they're still the queens of Southeast Asia.

The Philippine women's softball team overwhelmed Indonesia to force a mercy rule in the 5th inning, 8-0, and bag its 10th straight Southeast Asian Games gold on Sunday, December 8, at The Villages in Pampanga.

A collective effort by the Blu Girls in the 2nd inning towed the defending SEA Games champions to an 8-0 romp, where they needed 7 markers to force a mercy rule by the 3rd inning.

– Rappler.com