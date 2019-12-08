MANILA, Philippines – After winning two gold medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games wushu competition, Agatha Wong took to Twitter to respond to her critics.

"My last name is Chinese and yet I am a Filipina more than anything. I was born in the Philippines, grew up in the Philippines, and represent the Philippines wherever I go. Mahal ko ang bayan ko," Wong said in a tweet.

"So don’t tell me I’m Chinese kaya ako nanalo. Nanalo ako dahil Pilipino ako, at lalaban ako."

(I love my country. So don't tell me that I won because I'm Chinese. I won because I'm a Filipino and I'll keep fighting.)

The 21-year-old Wong successfully defended her SEA Games titles in the women's taolu taijiquan and taolu taijian.

In 2018, Wong solidified her place as one of Asia's best after nabbing the bronze in the Asian Games women's taijiquan and taijijian all-around final, all while proudly representing the Philippines.

In an interview with Spin Life, Wong revealed that comments saying it's natural for a Chinese to win in wushu competitions prompted her tweet.

Other netizens defended Wong, thanking her for all her efforts and for making the country proud.

– Rappler.com