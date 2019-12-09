MANILA, Philippines – If there’s a time for the Philippine women’s volleyball team to win, it is definitely now.

In the midst of the country’s medal rush in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, the Filipina volleybelles have yet to score a single win in the four-team round robin format of the biennial event.

Indonesia took full advantage of the weary host team last Saturday, December 7, after they ate up tough losses against feisty Vietnam and 11-time defending champion Thailand.

And thanks to a scheduling coincidence, the reigning silver medalists get a chance to repeat their dominance over the winless Filipinas on Monday, December 9, this time in the bronze medal match.

Game time is 3:30 pm at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Now more than ever, the Philippines needs its top star Alyssa Valdez to have the game of her life after bottoming out last game with a SEA Games career-low 2 points due to stomach pains.

But apart from Valdez, the Shaq Delos Santos-coached squad will need even more contributions from his other stalwarts like Ces Molina, Mylene Paat, Jia Morado, Eya Laure and team captain Aby Marano.

Anything remotely close to the same effort in their last loss simply won’t cut it against a team hungry for revenge after missing out on this year’s gold medal match.

Will the Philippines win its first SEA Games women’s volleyball medal in 14 years or will Indonesia march on to its seventh straight podium finish?

Follow our live blog for updates:

– Rappler.com