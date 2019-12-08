SUBIC, Philippines – The Philippines' muay thai fighters picked up 2 golds and 3 silvers in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games for the combat competition on Sunday December 8 at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center.

Ariel Lee Lampacan and Phillip Delarmino led the country's charge after ruling their respective categories as 3 other Filipinos added to the medal haul.

Lampacan took the gold after defeating Thailand's Chamchit Sakchai, 29-28, in the men's 54-kilogram category.

Delarmino also survived a close one in the men's 57kg, edging Vietnam's Nguyen Doan Long in a 29-28 decision.

In the women's 45kg category, Philippine bet Islay Erica Bomogao took silver as she fought hard against Thailand's Chasing Ketmanee before absorbing a 28-29 loss in the title round.

Jenelyn Olsim also settled for a silver, yielding a 27-30 decision to Vietnam's Bui Yen Ly in the women's 54kg final match.

The men's 63.5kg gold medal match, though, turned out to be a heartbreaker as Filipino fighter Ryan Jakiri lost to Thailand's Khundam Norapat by referee's stoppage in the 2nd round.

Khundam was declared the winner but got booed off the stage as the audience contested, saying Jakiri got up before the 10-second count. – Rappler.com