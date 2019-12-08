TAGAYTAY, Philippines – After runner-up finishes to Philippine skateboarding star Margielyn Didal, Christiana Means finally snagged a gold medal as the Fil-Am bet topped the 2019 Southeast Asian Games women's skateboarding park event on Sunday, December 8 at Tagaytay Extreme Sports Complex.

Means figured in a tight battle against Indonesia’s Nyimas Cinta, but the 22-year old skateboarder surged by a thread and scored 11.20 in her second run, enough to top Cinta's 10.76 points.

Cinta secured the silver and fellow Indonesian Neepa Pramesti got the bronze medal after finishing with a score of 8.10.

It was the Philippines' fourth gold medal in skateboarding event as Margielyn Didal delivered golds in her two events, the women’s Game of S.K.A.T.E and street events, while Daniel Ledermman got the top prize in men's Game of S.K.A.T.E.

Means wrapped up her SEA Games campaign with a gold and two silver medals. – Rappler.com