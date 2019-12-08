MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Mobile Legends team is off to the gold medal round after defeating Malaysia, 2-0, in esports action of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Sunday, December 8 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The match went smoothly for the Philippine Sibol team, rarely being seriously threatened in the 2 games.

The team faces Indonesia next, coming in as underdogs. Indonesia is made up of recent champions. Three come from the team Evos Legends, which won the year’s biggest Mobile Legends tournament M1 2019; and two are from team Onic, which won the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup in June 2019.

Yet the Philippine team is undeterred. “Alam naming malakas sila pero gold talaga ang gusto namin dahil gusto namin i-prove na kami ang the best,” says a confident Allan Castromayor, one of the 5 representing the country in the game.

(We know they’re strong but we really want the gold because we want to prove we’re the best.)

The Philippines holds momentum coming in, having won 4 straight in the playoffs – 2 against Vietnam, and 2 against Thailand. They have also drawn blood against Indonesia, beating them in the 2nd game of their group stage match for a 1-1 draw.

The match happens Sunday night, December 8, 7 pm at the earliest. – Rappler.com