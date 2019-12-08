MANILA, Philippines – The pesky Gilas Pilipinas Women dethroned Malaysia in comeback fashion, 81-75, and moved one win away from the gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Sunday, December 8.

Reinvigorated by the raucous crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena, the Philippines erased a six-point lead late with a win-clinching 13-1 run to remain unbeaten in two games and assure itself of at least the silver.

Afril Bernardino posted a near 20-20 statline for the Philippines, torching Malaysia with 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Gilas Women will face Thailand, also perfect at 2-0, in what will be virtually the gold medal match on Tuesday, December 10, at the same venue. – Rappler.com